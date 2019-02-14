Applied Materials -1.5% on downside outlook

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) drops 1.5% aftermarket on Q1 beats despite the 11% Y/Y revenue drop. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue from $3.33B to $3.63B (consensus: $3.66B) and EPS from $0.62 to $0.70 (consensus: $0.77).

Revenue by segment: Semiconductor Systems, $2.27B (consensus: $2.25B); Applied Global Services, $962M (consensus: $942.2M); Display and Adjacent Markets, $507M (consensus: $494.4M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 44.6% and flat with consensus while the operating margin reported a slight beat with 24.6% compared to the 24.3% estimate.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

