Dosing underway in study of Sarepta's gene therapy for MPS IIIA

Lysogene and licensee Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announce that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, AAVance, evaluating gene therapy LYS-SAF302 in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA).

The 20-subject study is assessing the effectiveness of a single administration of the gene therapy that delivers a functional SGSH gene which codes for the enzyme that plays an essential role the breakdown and disposal of long chain sugar molecules. MPS IIIA is caused by mutations in this gene. The estimated completion date is January 2022.

The event triggers an $18M milestone payment from Sarepta to Lysogene under their October 2018 agreement.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.