Arista ticks up after Q4 beat, solid guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is 1% higher in choppy early after-hours trade following a beat on top and bottom lines in Q4 coupled with upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Gross profit rose 22% to $375M; gross margin was 64.1% vs. Q3's 64.6% and last year's 65.9%.

Net income (non-GAAP) rose to $182.2M from $137.3M.

"We are pleased with our solid 2018 financial performance and continued momentum across cloud titan and enterprise verticals," says CEO Jayshree Ullal.

Revenue breakout: Product, $503.2M (up 23.6%); Service, $925M (up 52.4%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $588M-$598M (vs. consensus for $588.1M), gross margin of 63-65% and operating margin of about 35%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Arista beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Feb. 14 2019)

Press release