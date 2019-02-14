Stocks slump after weak retail sales data

Stocks finished mostly lower, with the S&P 500 breaking a four-session winning streak, after U.S. retail sales in December dropped at the fastest pace in a decade.

The S&P came under pressure from declines in consumer staples and financial shares, with both groups losing 1.2%.

"The retail data [is] typically volatile," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Atlanta-based Globalt Investments, "but the slowdown in China is definitely concerning because there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty, as is the slowdown in Europe, which is not only related to trade but also to Brexit."

On the U.S.-China trade dispute, Pres. Trump was said to be considering extending the deadline for implementing additional tariffs on Chinese goods by 60 days, but follow-up reports indicated that the countries remained far apart on structural reform demands.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has enough votes to pass a bill to fully fund the government and provide $1.38B for border barriers; the House is expected to vote late tonight, and Pres. Trump is expected to sign it.

U.S. Treasury prices rose release of the retail sales data, driving yields lower across the curve; the two-year yield slid 3 bps to 2.50% and the 10-year yield dropped 5 bps to 2.66%.

WTI March crude oil climbed 1% to $54.41/bbl.