Anworth Mortgage Q4 return on book value per share -5.5%

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Q4 core EPS of 11 cents came in-line with consensus estimate.

Book value per share of $4.71 at Dec. 31, 2018, fell from $5.12 in the prior quarter; 13-cent quarterly dividend minus the 41 cent BV per share decrease results in negative return on book value per common share of 5.5% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Effective net interest rate spread of 1.04% at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. 1.06% at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

