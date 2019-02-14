CBS -3% as record results fall short of Street estimates

CBS is 3% lower postmarket after revenues and profits fell short in Q4, despite all-time highs on those measures.

Revenues grew 3% with the help of record political midterm ads (and despite losing Thursday Night Football).

And adjusted net earnings rose 24%, to $565M.

While advertising and affiliate/sub fees both showed strength, content licensing revenues dropped by double digits, which the company attributes to timing of international sales and tough comps against big domestic sales the year prior.

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $2.83B (down 0.8%); Cable Networks, $551M (up 8.5%); Publishing, $218M (down 7.2%); Local Media, $561M (up 24.7%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.87B (up 7.3%); Content licensing and distribution, $1.06B (down 11.3%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $1.03B (up 11.3%).

The company's reached 8M direct-to-consumer subscribers on Showtime and CBS All Access, two years ahead of its original schedule, it says. It's now targeting 25M domestic subs by 2022.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $246M vs. a prior-year outflow of $142M (included a discretionary contribution of $500M to prefund pensions). Free cash flow was $180M vs. a prior-year $102M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.