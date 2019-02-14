Bristol-Myers' Opdivo + Yervoy shows positive effect in mid-stage prostate cancer study

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CheckMate-650, evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

The objective response rate (ORR) in 32 asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic patients whose disease had progressed after second-generation hormone therapy and who had not received chemotherapy (cohort 1), with a median follow-up of 11.9 months, was 25% (n=8/32). The ORR was 10% (n=3/30) in patients whose disease progressed after taxane-based chemotherapy (cohort 2), with a median follow-up of 13.5 months.

The safety profile was on par with earlier studies.

Development is ongoing.