Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) says Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) signs a 15-year lease agreement for the ground-up redevelopment of Boston Properties' 325 Main Street building in Kendall Center, Cambridge, MA.

Google will occupy 362,000 square feet of the building and brings Google's total leased space from Boston Properties to more than 800,00 square feet in Cambridge.

The new 16-story building at 325 Main Street will be about 400,000 rentable square feet, including retail space, and will replace the existing four-story, about 115,000 square-foot building.

