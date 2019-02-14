XPO Logistics -11% after soft Q4 report

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) falls 10.6% after falling short on both lines of its Q4 report.

The logistics segment deliver 12.4% organic sales growth in the quarter, but operating income in the transportation segment fell back.

Looking ahead, XPO expects adjusted EBITDA in 2019 to land in a range of $1.65B to $1.73B to fall short of the consensus mark of $1.78B.

XPO's board approved a repurchase program to buy back up to $1.5B worth of shares.

Previously: XPO Logistics misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Feb. 14)