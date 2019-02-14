NVidia +9% on upside FY20 outlook

Post updated to include revenue breakdown.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares climb 8.6% after Q4 results beat on EPS but missed on revenue though the figure was in-line with the $2.2B midpoint of the guidance cut. Downside Q1 guidance has revenue within 2% of $2.2B or about $2.156B to $2.244B (consensus: $2.34B) with a 59% gross margin and $755M in operating expenses.

FY20 guidance expects revenue flat to slightly down on the year compared to the analyst estimate of a 5% drop.

Revenue breakdown: GPU, $1.98B (-20% Y/Y; 29% Q/Q); Gaming, $954M (-45% Y/Y; Q3: $1.76B); Professional Visualization, $293M (+15% Y/Y; Q3: 305M); Datacenter, $679M (+12%; Q3: $792M); Auto, $163M (Q3: $172M); OEM & IP, $116M (Q3: $148M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET

Press release.

Rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is gaining on the report with shares up 1.8% .

