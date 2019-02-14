Tellurian wins big Indian financial backer for Driftwood LNG project

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) jumped 4.9% in today's trade after Indian gas importer Petronet signed an MoU to invest in and buy liquefied natural gas from the U.S. company's proposed Driftwood project in Louisiana.

Petronet is India's largest LNG importer, operating 20M metric tons/year of receiving terminal capacity with an additional 2.5M metric tons of capacity under construction at its Dahej expansion and another 5M metric tons proposed at Gangavaram.

The proposed Driftwood LNG project would process 27.6M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, more than the entire capacity of current U.S. LNG exports, which total just over 20M metric tons.

TELL does not say how heavily Petronet is investing in Driftwood or how much it could buy from the project.