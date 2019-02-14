Cognex +3.5% on Q4 beats

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) gains 3.5% on Q4 beats that came with downside Q1 guidance that has revenue from $165M to $175M (consensus: $177.04M).

Key management quote: "As we enter 2019, lower spending by our customers in China continues to slow our growth rate as it did at the end of 2018. Similar effects are now evident in other markets that we serve, most noticeably in the automotive sector in the Americas."

