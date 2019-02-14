Report: FTC in talks with Facebook over record multibillion-dollar fine

The Federal Trade Commission is negotiating with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) over a record multibillion-dollar fine that would settle a probe into the social network's privacy practices, The Washington Post reports.

The exact amount is still subject to agreement but it would be the largest fine imposed by the FTC on a technology company.

And an agreement (instead of a bitter legal fight) isn't a guarantee.

The FTC's previous biggest tech fine was a $22.5M penalty applied to Google to settle privacy issues in 2012.