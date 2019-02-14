Healthcare Trust 2019 guidance on the soft side

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $1.61-$1.66 mostly trails consensus estimate of $1.66.

Sees 2019 same-property cash NOI of 2.0%-3.0%.

Q4 FFO per share of 41 cents, in-line with consensus, vs. 42 cents a year ago.

Q4 rental income of $172.2M falls from $173.6M in the year-ago quarter; total revenue of $172.3M compares with $173.8M a year ago.

Q4 same-property cash NOI increased 2.7%.

Conference call on Feb. 15 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Healthcare Trust of America FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 14)