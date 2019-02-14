Bayer's darolutamide extends survival in late-stage prostate cancer study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ARAMIS, evaluating Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed a statistically significant improvement in metastases-free survival (MFS) compared to placebo + ADT with 59% less risk of metastases or death (hazard ratio = 0.41).

Median MFS was 40.4 months in the treatment group compared to 18.4 months for control (p<0.001).

On the safety front, the rates of treatment-related adverse events were "generally similar." Only fatigue occurred in more than 10% of patients (15.8% for darolutamide + ADT versus 11.% for placebo + ADT).

The data were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Darolutamide is a non-steroidal androgen receptor antagonist.