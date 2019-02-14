Saudi halts production at world's largest oilfield in unplanned shutdown - report

Saudi Aramco halted oil production this week at Safaniyah, the world's largest offshore oilfield, in an unplanned shutdown that removes 1M bbl/day of heavy crude from the market, according to a report from Energy Intelligence.

The potential impact on oil prices depends on how long the field is down, says Price Futures Group's Phil Flynn, and "the thinking is that the field produces heavy crude, and the world is short of that [type of] oil" because of the OPEC output cuts and U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

