VICI Properties 2019 guidance misses estimate

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $1.47-$1.50 trails the consensus estimate of $1.63.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share is 36 cents and FFO per share is 37 cents; both miss the consensus estimate of 38 cents. Year-ago adjusted FFO per share was 37 cents and year ago FFO per share was 19 cents.

Q4 revenue of $226.0M, missing consensus by $7.7M, increases from $187.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 15 at 10:00 AM ET.

