Scorpio Tankers defends plan for scrubber installations despite port bans

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) says it will continue to install scrubber systems on 75 of its tankers, despite recent bans for open-loop scrubber systems in some major ports due to environmental concerns.

"The industry is in transition. Scrubbers represent opportunity, and we maintain that position with the anticipated regulatory 5-10 year lifespan of scrubbers," COO Cameron Mackey said during today's earnings conference call. "We're not here to take ethical or scientific views; we're just complying with regulations."

Senior Financial Officer James Doyle noted economic factors supporting STNG's choice to install scrubbers, showing projected savings of $908K/year for a Medium Range tanker with a scrubber system and more than $1M/year for Long Range 1 vessels with scrubber systems.