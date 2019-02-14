Williams points to Atlantic Sunrise for higher Q4 volumes, revenues

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) says its 2.7B cf/day Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline expansion drove increased volumes and revenues during Q4.

WMB's Q4 volumes in the northeast rose 13% Y/Y, with after-tax profits for the segment jumping 28% as a result of the project's start, CEO Alan Armstrong told today's earnings conference call, adding that partly as a result of the expansion, its Transco system delivered a record 15.7B cf/day of natural gas on Jan. 21.

WMB early last month brought its 460M cf/day Gulf Connector project into service, shipping Marcellus gas to a Freeport and Corpus Christi LNG export project being built in Texas.

"The majority of our project execution risk that is behind our growth drivers for 2019 has been squared away," Armstrong said on the call.

The company also guided capital spending for 2019 to $2.7B-$2.9B vs. an earlier forecast of $2.6B, primarily because of project timing shifts from 2018 to 2019.

