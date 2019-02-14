Achaogen -23.9% on share offering

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) has slid 23.9% on heavy after-hours volume after proposing a public offering of its common stock.

All shares will be sold by the company.

Terms weren't disclosed, but underwriters will get a 30-day greenshoe option to buy additional shares at the offering price.

H.C. Wainwright is the sole book-runner.

The company will use proceeds to fund commercialization of Zemdri in the United States, regulatory approval for plazomicin in Europe and the development of its C-Scape candidate, among other general purposes.