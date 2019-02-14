Fairfax Financial Q4 loss includes $440.3M catastrophe losses

Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q4 net loss per share of $17.89 compares with EPS of $30.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums written of $3.05B increases from $2.72B a year ago.

Q4 catastrophe losses of $440.3M increased from $229.1M a year ago; in the current quarter, California wildfires accounted for $232.7M of the losses.

Q4 combined ratio of insurance and reinsurance operations improved to 98.3% on a consolidated basis vs. 100.8% a year ago.

Book value per basic share of $432.46 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell from $449.55 at Dec. 31, 2017.

