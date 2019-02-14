LogMeIn -16% amid earnings results, global restructuring

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) is 16.4% lower postmarket after Q4 earnings that beat expectations on most measures, but also contained news of a leadership change and global restructuring.

It announced a board succession plan where co-founder and Chairman Michael Simon will resign from the board as of the annual meeting on May 30, and resign from the chairman's post effective March 1.

The board's named director Robert Calderoni to succeed Simon as chairman.

The global restructuring is meant to "streamline our organization and reallocate resources to better align with our growth acceleration goals."

That reorg will be substantially completed by the end of fiscal 2019 and is expected to achieve annualized cost savings of about $26M, it says.

Previously: LogMein beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 14 2019)

Press release