Pebblebrook Hotel closes on sale of DC hotel for $111.0M

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) closes on the sale of the 343-room Liaison Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, for $111.0M.

The sale price reflects a 16.9x EBITDA multiple and a 4.9% net operating income capitalization rate based on trailing 12-month operating performance for the period ending Dec. 31, 2018.

Pebblebrook estimates its total net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA will be about 4.8 times at the end of Q1 2019.

