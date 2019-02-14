More answers needed from PG&E on California wildfire role, judge says

A U.S. judge who has berated PG&E (NYSE:PCG) for its role in California wildfires today demanded more answers about the utility's efforts to clear trees and branches that can fall on its power lines and start fires.

Judge Alsup, who is overseeing a criminal conviction against PG&E related to a deadly 2010 gas line explosion in the San Francisco bay area, asked the company in a court filing if it was in compliance with a state law requiring it to clear vegetation within certain distances of electric lines.

The judge also questioned PG&E's contention that it would take more than 10 years to clear potentially dangerous vegetation where the fire threat is high.

Alsup also asked PG&E to respond to claims by attorneys for wildfire victims that the company has been slow and deficient in addressing wildfire risks from its equipment.

PG&E has a Feb. 22 deadline to respond to Alsup's order.