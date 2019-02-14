Washington REIT 2019 guidance in-line with consensus

Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) sees 2019 core FFO per share of $1.74-$1.78, roughly in-line with consensus estimate of $1.75.

Same-store NOI is projected at about -0.5%-0.5% for the year; excluding Watergate 600, same-store NOI growth would be 1.75%-2.75%.

Q4 core FFO per share of 46 cents, in-line with consensus, rose from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Same-store NOI growth of 3.1% and cash NOI growth of 3.7%.

Overall portfolio ending occupancy at year-end was 93.1% vs. 91.8% at 2017-end.

Conference call at Feb. 15 at 11:00 AM ET.

