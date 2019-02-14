Caesars +6.3% on report Icahn will push for sale

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has jumped 6.3% after hours amid a Wall Street Journal report that Carl Icahn will push the company to consider selling itself.

That comes in the wake of interest from at least two suitors, according to the report. Caesars rejected a combination with Golden Nugget last year, and a preliminary approach in recent months from Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) didn't go anywhere.

Icahn -- who holds about 10% of Caesars, as well as swaps worth about another 10% -- reportedly likes the companies' properties and has a positive outlook on Las Vegas, but wants shareholders to decide whether the company's better managed by a rival.