Chemours -3% as titanium tech revenues suffer 10% hit

Chemours (NYSE:CC) -3% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q4 earnings but revenues fell 7% and guidance on full-year earnings came in below Wall Street consensus.

Q4 results were driven primarily by lower volume in the Titanium Technologies unit, causing a 10% hit to revenue of $66M from $785M in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by a 4% increase in global average prices across all segments.

For FY 2019, CC sees EPS of $4.00-$5.05, well below $5.61 analyst consensus estimate, with adjusted EBITDA forecast at $1.35B-$1.6B.

The company also increased its stock buyback authorization to $1B from $750M.