May suffers defeat on Brexit strategy

Theresa May suffered another Brexit defeat last night in a parliamentary vote that was symbolic rather than binding, but showed how weak her hand is as she tries to secure changes to her divorce deal from the EU.

Lawmakers intent on averting a "no-deal" Brexit are now gathering support to force the government's hand in a new series of votes scheduled for Feb. 27, but by then Brexit will only be a month away.

FTSE 100 -0.1% ; Sterling flat to $1.2807.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP