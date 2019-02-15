Futures dip on trade, data pessimism

There's several things weighing on U.S. stock index futures this morning, which are pointing to opening losses of 0.3% , following weakening inflation from China and the biggest decline in U.S. retail sales since 2009.

Slowing data from the world's two largest economies adds pressure to U.S.-China trade talks, which wrapped up today in Beijing with no decision on a tariff deadline extension.

Investors are also eyeing the market impacts of President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency and other executive actions to fund his proposed border wall.

Oil is up 0.5% at $54.67/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.65%.

