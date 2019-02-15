Futures pare losses, hug flatline

Dow futures had pointed to a triple digit decline overnight on the back of weakening inflation data from China and the biggest decline in U.S. retail sales since 2009.

However, all losses have now been pared as President Xi Jinping said U.S.-China trade talks would continue in Washington next week, with the hope of reaching a mutually beneficial deal.

Investors are also eyeing the market impacts of President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency and other executive actions to fund his proposed border wall.

Oil is up 0.5% at $54.67/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1318/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.65%.

