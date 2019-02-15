Chinese inflation slows further; Shanghai -1.4%

A twin set of inflation data from China underscored both export and domestic demand weakness, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Factory gate inflation slowed for the seventh consecutive month in January, coming in at 1.7%, while consumer prices rose at the weakest pace in a year, inching up just 0.1% from a year ago.

The figures suggest China will struggle to reverse last year's broader economic slowdown, which was the worst in a decade.

