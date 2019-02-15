PepsiCo Q4 results meet expectations

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) reports organic revenue growth of 4.6% in Q4.

Foreign exchange impact on revenue was -4%.

Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $5B (+4%); Quaker Foods North America: $770M (-0.5%); Latin America: $2.42B (-1%); North America Beverages: $6.01B (+2%); Europe Sub-Saharan Africa: $3.58B (-3%); AMENA: $1.75B (-8%).

Total core gross margin expanded 91 bps to 54.4%.

Total core operating margin improved 53 bps to 14.4%.

FY2019 EPS performance is expected to be impacted by incremental investments that are intended to further strengthen the business, lapping a number of 2018 strategic asset sale and refranchising gains and an increased core effective tax rate in 2019.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic revenue growth: 4%; Core EPS: $5.50; Tax rate: ~21%; Net capital expenditure: ~$4.5B; Cash flow from operating activities: ~$9B; Free cash flow: ~$5B.

PEP -0.30% premarket.

Previously: PepsiCo EPS and revenue in-line (Feb. 15)