Workday gets new Street-high target

Cowen upgrades Workday (NYSE:WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform and lifts the target from $160 to $225, a new Street-high PT.
The firm says Workday is "set to kick off a powerful new product cycle."
Cowen cites a strong uptick of new Cloud Financial customers and bullish checks on Analytics, resulting in "several new product cycle growth catalysts emerging, leading to greater upside and a more bullish narrative."
Workday is expected to report earnings on February 28. Consensus estimates have revenue at $776.6M and EPS at $0.32.
WDAY is up 0.8% pre-market to $190.02.
