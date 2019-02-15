Dana posts strong quarter

Dana (NYSE:DAN) tops estimates with its Q4 report and says it achieved record annual sales, profit and profit margin performance for the full year.

Sales were up 7% during the quarter on higher end-market demand in all business units, conversion of sales backlog, and favorable currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA was $223M vs. $197M a year ago. Operating cash flow was $331M vs. $193M a year ago.

Dana says it expects to complete the acquisition of Oerlikon Drive Systems by March 1.

Looking ahead, Dana sees FY19 revenue of $8.95B to $9.30B vs. $8.90B consensus and EPS of $2.95 to $3.45 vs. $3.30 consensus. "We have a positive outlook for 2019 due to stable end markets, our solid sales backlog, and accretive acquisitions, all of which we expect to provide us a third consecutive year of double-digit sales and profit growth," says CFO Jonathan Collins.

Shares of Dana are up 3.41% in premarket trading to $17.90.

