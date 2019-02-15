Deere -1.5% on earnings miss, trade concerns

Net income of $498.5M in the fiscal first quarter, or $1.54 per share, compared with a net loss of $535.1M, or $1.66 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales increased 15% Y/Y to $7.984B. Segment Sales: Equipment +16%; Agriculture & Turf. +10%; Construction & Forestry +31%.

"Although Deere has continued to make solid progress on a number of fronts and reported higher earnings for the quarter, our results were hurt by higher costs for raw materials and logistics as well by customer concerns over tariffs and trade policies," said CEO Samuel Allen.

Net sales and revenues are still projected to increase by about 7% for fiscal 2019, with net income attributable to the company forecast to be about $3.6B.

DE -1.5% premarket

FQ1 results