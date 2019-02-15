Alight readies IPO

Alight (ALIT) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Lincolnshire, IL-based firm provides cloud-based human capital solutions that it says empower its clients and employees to manage their health, wealth and HR needs. It boasts a customer list of almost 3,000, including 66 of the Fortune 100 and 240 of the Fortune 500. Its suite of solutions include health administration and navigation, the administration of defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans and cloud HR and payroll services.

2018 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Revenue: 1,727; Net Loss: (39); Cash Flow Ops: 73.