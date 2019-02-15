Royal Bank of Scotland cutting 2019 operating expenses

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) sees incurring about £1.5B of strategic costs in 2019 and reduce operating expenses by about £300M ($385M) in 2019 vs. 2018, excluding strategic costs, conduct and litigation costs, and one-off items.

RBS +1.3% in premarket trading.

Q4 operating profit before tax of £572M vs. £961M in Q3 and compares with a loss of £583M in Q4 2017.

Q4 net interest income of £2.18B vs. £2.15B in Q3 and £2.21B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest margin of 1.95% improves from 1.93% in Q3, but narrows from 2.04% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 EPS 2.3 pence vs. 3.7p in Q3 and loss of 4.9p in Q4 2017.

Q4 return on tangible equity of 3.5% vs. 5.4% in Q3 and -6.7% in Q4 2017.

U.K. Personal & Business Banking Q4 operating profit was £491M, down from £535M in Q3 and up from £222M in the year-ago quarter.

Commercial Banking Q4 operating profit of £203M compares with £243M in Q3 and £114M a year ago.

Sees ending 2019 with risk-weighted assets of about £185B- £195B.

