Yamana Gold +2% as production tops guidance

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +2.3% pre-market after Q4 earnings edged expectations while production topped company guidance for all metals and at costs came in better than or in line with guidance.

Q4 production from Yamana Mines totaled 310.3K gold equiv. oz., including 270.2K oz. of gold and 3.26M oz. of silver, and Q4 all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis for Yamana Mines was $656/gold equiv. oz.

AUY says full-year production totaled 1.04M gold equiv. oz., including 940.6K oz. of gold and 8.02M oz. of silver; full-year gold output exceeded the higher guidance levels set in October while full-year silver production topped the lower guidance provided at that time.

AUY forecasts FY 2019 gold production of 940K oz., followed by 955K oz. in 2020, while silver output is seen rising to 10M oz. next year.

In its 2019-21 outlook, AUY expects gold production to benefit from continued strong performance across the portfolio, led by production increases at Canadian Malartic, while silver production is seen benefiting from grade and production increases at Cerro Moro, in line with current mine plans.