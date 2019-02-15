Achaogen -37% on pricing stock and warrant offering at $1

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) prices its public offering of 15M shares of common stock and short-term warrants to purchase up to 15M common shares and long-term warrants at a price $1.00 per share/warrant, for gross proceeds of $15M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an 2,250,000 shares/warrants.

The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $1.00/share, are immediately exercisable and will expire one year from the date of issuance.

The long-term warrants have an exercise price of $1.15/share, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Closing date is February 20.

Shares are down 37% premarket.

Previously: Achaogen -23.9% on share offering (Feb. 14)