Six Flags delays China park openings

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) says it expects its high-end parks in China to open in mid to late 2020, instead of this year as originally planned. Chongqing parks are seen beginning to open in mid to late 2021 vs. 2020 and the Nanjing park is seen opening in late 2022.

During the company's earnings call conference (transcript), Six Flags management noted China is experiencing a general malaise due to global trade tensions and the lowest pace of GDP growth in almost 30 years. The delayed opening are also tied to new policies and regulations in the region that have reduced the volume of real estate transaction and made it more difficult for private companies to obtain loans.