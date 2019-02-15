CFTC stalls ICE `speed bump' proposal for some gold, silver futures

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is putting on hold a proposal by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to impose a three-millisecond delay on some trades in gold and silver, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The delay, or "speed bump" is meant to offset the advantage of high-speed traders.

The CFTC says ICE's plan “presents novel or complex issues that require additional time to analyze” and may be “inconsistent” with its regulations.

The CFTC has until May 14 to determine whether to delay can be implemented.

