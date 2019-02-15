Jefferies sees 46% upside in CareDx in premarket analyst action

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (46% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (57% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) initiated with Market Perform rating at Wells Fargo.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) initiated with Outperform rating and $7 (166% upside) at Credit Suisse. Shares up 4% premarket.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) resumed with Buy rating and $179 (19% upside) price target at Stifel.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) upgraded to Outperform with an $80 (41% upside) price target at Leerink.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) upgraded to Overweight with a $32 (13% upside) price target at Capital One.