Cerecor nabs new patent in U.S. for nOH, shares up 14% premarket

The USPTO has issued Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) U.S. Patent No. 10,202,363, directed to CERC‑301, an oral, NR2B-specific, NMDA receptor antagonist, developed for the treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH) associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

The ‘363 patent covers the crystalline form of CERC‑301, as well as a pharmaceutical composition containing the crystalline form of CERC‑301. It also covers methods of treating conditions responsive to NR2B antagonists.

The ’363 patent, and its foreign counterpart applications, are co-owned with Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).