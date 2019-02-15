Gold Fields -4% as full-year profit tumbles, production slips

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -3.9% pre-market after FY 2018 adjusted profit falls to $0.07/share from $0.26 in the prior year and misses expectations, hurt by a decline in bullion production.

Unadjusted, the miner posted a net annual loss of $348.2M vs. an $18.7M loss in the prior year.

GFI says full-year production edged lower to 2.04M oz. from 2.16M oz. in the previous year, as less gold was sold at its South Deep operation due to labor restructuring, safety stoppages and a six-week strike.

"While South Deep had a difficult year, the large-scale restructuring completed at the end of 2018, places the mine on an improved footing from which to gradually build up production," the company says.

For 2019, GFI expects production to rise slightly to 2,13M-2.18M oz. with all-in sustaining costs of $980-$995/oz., while capex for the year is planned at $633M, including $143M on growth plans.