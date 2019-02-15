Lloyds Banking hires Morgan Stanley's Chalmers as CFO

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) hires William Chalmers from Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to be its CFO.

Chalmers is currently co-head of Morgan Stanley's global financial institutions group.

He's expected to join Lloyds in June 2019, allowing for a transition period before joining the board and assuming the CFO role upon George Culmer's departure.

Chalmers' compensation package will be aligned with that of the current CFO, with a basic salary of £794,938 and a fixed share award of £504,000, delivered in shares over five years.