Brazil police arrest eight in Vale dam disaster probe

Brazilian police arrest eight Vale (NYSE:VALE) employees as part of a criminal investigation into the causes of last month's deadly tailings dam disaster.

The arrests and search warrants carried out by police target employees of Vale, operator of the dam, and employees of the German auditing firm that had certified the dam as stable.

Police say one of the Vale employees arrested was a person the German auditing firm employee had said tried to pressure him to attest to the stability of the dam.

Separately, Vale says a fire broke out at its distribution center in Malaysia, likely affecting shipments for 10-15 days.