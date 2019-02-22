Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of February 24 - March 2 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (2/25): Global NASH Congress, London (2 days).

Huntington's Disease Conference, Palm Springs, CA (4 days). UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE): Gene therapy for HD.

FDA action date for Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) unit Bausch + Lomb's loteprednol ophthalmic gel 0.38% for the treatment of postoperative pain and inflammation following eye surgery.

CAR-TCR Summit Europe, London (3 days): Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Non-viral gene transfer to commercialize T-cell therapies (CEO presentation).

TUESDAY (2/26): Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction Winter Meeting, Miami, FL (5 days).

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX): R&D Day, NYC.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT): Conference call (11 am ET) to update investors on strategy and operations.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ): Business update conference call.

THURSDAY (2/28): ASCO-SITC Symposium, San Francisco (3 days). Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX): Phase 2 data on HS-110 + Opdivo in advanced NSCLC. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN): Phase 1 trial design for COM701 in solid tumors. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA): TIL therapy in melanoma.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Investor Day, Provo, UT.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX): R&D Day, NYC.

CHMP action date for review of Portola Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PTLA) marketing application for Ondexxya (andexanet alfa).

ACTRIMS Annual Meeting, Dallas, TX (3 days). TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): Phase 2 data on ublituximab in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

FRIDAY (3/1): American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Washington, DC (5 days). Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX): Data from two Phase 2 trials of KX2-391 ointment for actinic keratosis. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT): Bermekimab in atopic dermatitis. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE): Phase 2 data on CTP-543 in alopecia areata.