Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) slumps after falling short with Q4 sales and appearing initially to have set full-year profit guidance below expectations.

Core sales fell 1.2% during the quarter and Newell's normalized operating margin came in 11.4% vs. 10.7% a year ago.

The company anticipates 2019 EPS of $1.50 to $1.65 on a normalized basis vs. $1.99 consensus (may not compare directly). Analysts are likely to update their forecasts today following Newell's "normalized" reporting method to give investors a better idea of the magnitude of the profit outlook beat/miss.

"Despite the ongoing negative impact of retailer bankruptcies, foreign exchange, inflation and tariffs, we expect to stabilize and then reignite core sales growth, increase margins," says CEO Michael Polk. He also points to sequential improvement in core sales growth across all segments as a positive development.

NWL -13.82% premarket to $18.70.

