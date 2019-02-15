Allianz may slow buybacks to make small acquisitions

While Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) announced new share buyback of up to €1.5B, its CFO said the insurer may slow its pace of buybacks to make small acquisitions.

The company completed two buyback programs totaling €3.0B in 2018.

Targets operating profit of €115B in 2019, +/- €500M.

Q4 property and casualty insurance operating profit increased 14% to €1.49B Y/Y on higher investment and underwriting results; combined ratio improved 40 basis points to 94.1%.

Q4 life and health insurance operating profit fell 9.9% to €955M on lower technical margin in France.

Q4 asset management operating profit fell 9.1% to €633M. Asset management unit, which includes Pimco, had €31B of outflows in the quarter and negative market effects of €40B, partly offset by €19B of favorable forex translation.

