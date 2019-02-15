Eni edges higher after Q4 beat, highest ever full-year production

Eni (NYSE:E) +1.2% pre-market after reporting Q4 adjusted net profit of €1.46B ($1.65B), above an analyst consensus forecast provided by the company of €1.19B.

Berenberg analysts cite strong upstream growth and structurally better profitability in the company's downstream units, as well as a lower tax rate.

For the full year, Eni said its average oil and gas production reached a record 1.85M bbl/day, boosted by operations in Egypt, Indonesia and Kazakhstan as well as its entry into the United Arab Emirates.

Eni, which said cash flow at replacement cost rose 40% to 3.3B, also proposed raising its 2018 dividend to €0.83/share from €0.80/share a year earlier.